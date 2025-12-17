SEBI board clears mutual-fund fee structure, defers conflict-of-interest rules
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Markets
  • SEBI board clears mutual-fund fee structure, defers conflict-of-interest rules

SEBI board clears mutual-fund fee structure, defers conflict-of-interest rules

By Reuters

  • 17 Dec 2025
  • Listen to Story
SEBI board clears mutual-fund fee structure, defers conflict-of-interest rules
A general view of the the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India, September 12, 2025. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

India's markets regulator on Wednesday approved changes to mutual fund fee structures aimed at providing more transparency to investors, but deferred its decision on a new framework to manage conflicts of interest among its senior officials.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) greenlit measures to encourage a transparent break-up of costs charged by mutual funds and also mandated the disclosure of all the components of such charges.

However, SEBI revised its earlier proposal to cap the brokerage that mutual funds pay, raising the limit to 6 basis points from the earlier 2 bps for equity cash transactions, after industry feedback that a sharp reduction could curb fund managers' ability to pick stocks.

Advertisement

Presently, fund managers pay up to 12 bps as brokerage to buy and sell stocks in their portfolios.

SEBI's board also postponed a proposal for senior officials to disclose their financial assets and liabilities to an independent officer at the regulator.
 

Advertisement
SEBISecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaSebi Board meetingSebi Boardmutual fund regulationsmutual fund feetotal expense ratioconflict of interest

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rupee snaps losing streak, logs best day in 2 months on firm RBI intervention

Markets

Rupee snaps losing streak, logs best day in 2 months on firm RBI intervention

ICICI Prudential Asset becomes fourth most subscribed India IPO with $33 bn in bids

Markets

ICICI Prudential Asset becomes fourth most subscribed India IPO with $33 bn in bids

Sebi may ease commodity-derivatives trading to pull institutional investors

Markets

Sebi may ease commodity-derivatives trading to pull institutional investors

Weekly foreign selling of India's index-linked debt at 6-month high, but funds stay bullish

Markets

Weekly foreign selling of India's index-linked debt at 6-month high, but funds stay bullish

Sebi probe fails to establish insider-trading charges against Pranav Adani, others

Markets

Sebi probe fails to establish insider-trading charges against Pranav Adani, others

ICICI Prudential AMC's $1.2 bn IPO fully subscribed, led by institutions

Markets

ICICI Prudential AMC's $1.2 bn IPO fully subscribed, led by institutions

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW