Sebi probe fails to establish insider-trading charges against Pranav Adani, others
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Markets
  • Sebi probe fails to establish insider-trading charges against Pranav Adani, others

Sebi probe fails to establish insider-trading charges against Pranav Adani, others

By Reuters

  • 15 Dec 2025
  • Listen to Story
Sebi probe fails to establish insider-trading charges against Pranav Adani, others
A general view of the the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India, September 12, 2025. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

India's markets regulator said on Friday it had dropped a case of alleged insider trading in the shares of Adani Green Energy against Pranav Adani, director of several Adani group companies and nephew of its billionaire founder Gautam.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India had said it was investigating whether Pranav Adani shared information about Adani Green's May 2021 acquisition of SoftBank-backed SB Energy Holdings with his brother-in-law before the deal was announced.

Reuters reported in May that SEBI alleged in a regulatory notice that the sharing of price sensitive information breached regulations aimed at preventing insider trading.

Advertisement

Pranav Adani had previously told Reuters in an emailed response that "he has not violated any securities law".

The Adani Group had no immediate comment.

SEBI's Friday order dismissed the allegations on the grounds that its investigations could not establish that Pranav Adani had communicated unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) with his brother-in-law Kunal Shah in May 2021.

Advertisement

Trades in Adani Green shares in May 2021 by Kunal Shah and his brother Nrupal Shah were consistent with their usual trading pattern, SEBI said.

SEBI's order also mentioned multiple news reports referring to the upcoming deal prior to a share purchase agreement on May 19, concluding that information was not UPSI and generally available.

SEBI also dismissed a case of alleged insider trading in shares of Adani Green against Vinod Bahety, CEO of Adani Cements, who in May 2021 headed mergers and acquisitions for Adani Group.

Advertisement
SEBISecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaPranav AdaniAdani Green Energy Ltdinsider trading

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Weekly foreign selling of India's index-linked debt at 6-month high, but funds stay bullish

Markets

Weekly foreign selling of India's index-linked debt at 6-month high, but funds stay bullish

ICICI Prudential AMC's $1.2 bn IPO fully subscribed, led by institutions

Markets

ICICI Prudential AMC's $1.2 bn IPO fully subscribed, led by institutions

Wakefit falls 9% in debut, valuation at $657 mn

Markets

Wakefit falls 9% in debut, valuation at $657 mn

SEBI faces privacy hurdles over employees' asset-disclosure proposal, says chief

Markets

SEBI faces privacy hurdles over employees' asset-disclosure proposal, says chief

Rupee falls past 90 as outflows batter Asian laggard, RBI staggers defence

Markets

Rupee falls past 90 as outflows batter Asian laggard, RBI staggers defence

Rate cuts, tax breaks could lift Nifty 50 to 30,000 by end-2026, says JP Morgan

Markets

Rate cuts, tax breaks could lift Nifty 50 to 30,000 by end-2026, says JP Morgan

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW