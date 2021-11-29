Ronnie Screwvala invests in e-learning platform 21K School

E-learning platform 21K School has raised pre-series A funding of $5 million (around Rs 37 crore) from upGrad Co-founder and Chairman Ronnie Screwvala, the company said in a statement.

The company aims to utilise the funds to expand its outreach to students in India and abroad, and strengthen its learning platform for data-driven instructions across all curriculums.

Founded in 2020 by Santosh Kumar, Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal, Dinesh Kumar and Joshi Kumar, 21K School is India's first online school that provides personalised learning, the statement said.

“The investment will help us strengthen our flexible, personalised and transparent education model, ensuring that students get the best possible learning experience,” said Parasmal.

Bengaluru-based 21K School offers Indian, American and International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) programmes from Nursery to Grade 12. The platform teaches all core subjects and skill-based activities, along with computational thinking, coding, yoga, dance, music, etc. as part of the curriculum.

According to the statement, 21K School has over 2,750 students from over 400 cities enrolled in it. The target is to scale 10X to over 25,000 to 30,000 admissions in the next academic year.

“The future of education is here, and it's changing the way we think about schooling. 21K School will offer great value to students while disrupting traditional schools in its own space with interactive technologies that engage learners on every level of development," said Screwvala.

Recently, Screwvala-led edtech, upGrad announced that it was merging its three subsidiaries into one combined unit which will be called upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd.

In August, upGrad Education become the third Indian ed-tech startup to turn unicorn after Byju’s and Unacademy.

Edtech firms have been at the forefront of raising funds and driving mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the Indian startup ecosystem in 2020, and have continued to grow in 2021, the statement said.