IFC set for strong exit move as India portfolio firm aims for over $1 bn valuation
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • IFC set for strong exit move as India portfolio firm aims for over $1 bn valuation

IFC set for strong exit move as India portfolio firm aims for over $1 bn valuation

By TEAM VCC

  • 22 Dec 2025
Pro
IFC set for strong exit move as India portfolio firm aims for over $1 bn valuation
Credit: VCCircle

International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector investment arm of the World Bank Group that invests across venture capital, growth private equity and debt transactions in India besides backing India-focused funds as a limited partner (LP), has set the ball rolling to monetize a three-year-old bet in an Indian company. IFC ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Goldman Sachs scores a multi-bagger as India portfolio firm gets over $600 mn tag

Consumer

Goldman Sachs scores a multi-bagger as India portfolio firm gets over $600 mn tag

Temasek-backed Haldiram's bags a cheque from PE firm L Catterton

Consumer

Temasek-backed Haldiram's bags a cheque from PE firm L Catterton

Premium
Spinny set to onboard new offshore investor in ongoing fundraise

Consumer

Spinny set to onboard new offshore investor in ongoing fundraise

Premium
VC firm VenturEast exits seven-year-old SaaS bet with stellar returns

Consumer

VC firm VenturEast exits seven-year-old SaaS bet with stellar returns

Premium
Searchlight: FMCG firm CavinKare stages a comeback, tightens operations

Consumer

Searchlight: FMCG firm CavinKare stages a comeback, tightens operations

Premium
Hospitality firm Moustache Group lays out aggressive expansion plan, eyes VC funding

Consumer

Hospitality firm Moustache Group lays out aggressive expansion plan, eyes VC funding

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW