Flashback 2025: Haldiram’s takes the cake in this year’s top consumer deals

Pro People shop for essential goods at a supermarket in Amritsar | Credit: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

Dealmaking activity in India’s consumer and consumer-technology sectors remained robust in the year gone by, with many private equity and venture capital investors placing new bets and several homegrown companies stitching mergers and acquisitions. A fast-growing economy and firm domestic demand despite uncertainties related to US trade tariffs, geopolitical tensions, and ......