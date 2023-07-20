Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • Rohatyn charts nearly $300 mn India exit after poor show from another legacy bet

Rohatyn charts nearly $300 mn India exit after poor show from another legacy bet

By TEAM VCC

  • 20 Jul 2023
Premium
Rohatyn charts nearly $300 mn India exit after poor show from another legacy bet
Rajeev Kalra, India head at Rohatyn | Credit: Rohatyn

The Rohatyn Group (TRG), which recently elevated its India country head adding to its dozen-odd partners across various disciplines, has pressed the exit button on a local portfolio company.  The private equity firm, which had acquired Citigroup’s PE practice and came to own a string of portfolio companies in India under Citigroup ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Gulf Digest: Tenderd, GetOutfit, YallaHub, Growdash raise early-stage funding

TMT

Gulf Digest: Tenderd, GetOutfit, YallaHub, Growdash raise early-stage funding

Matrix Partners-anchored DeVC invests in 30 startups

TMT

Matrix Partners-anchored DeVC invests in 30 startups

Premium
Deals Digest: Mild slowdown in funding momentum this week; M&A activity heightens

General

Deals Digest: Mild slowdown in funding momentum this week; M&A activity heightens

Premium
Motilal Oswal Real Estate head Sharad Mittal steps down to start own venture

Infrastructure

Motilal Oswal Real Estate head Sharad Mittal steps down to start own venture

Sensex, Nifty snap six-day winning streak ahead of RIL results

Finance

Sensex, Nifty snap six-day winning streak ahead of RIL results

Blume-backed deeptech startup Ati Motors secures Series A funding

TMT

Blume-backed deeptech startup Ati Motors secures Series A funding

Advertisement