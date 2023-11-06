Riyadh Valley Company strikes another LP-style bet in MENA region

Prior to this, RVC struck an LP-style bet in tech-focussed venture capital firm STV’s $150 million growth fund in April and American company RRE Advisers’ $250 million ‘VIII Fund’ in January.



“We welcome Riyadh Valley Company as a strategic partner in our Startup Seed Fund. This collaboration will undoubtedly enhance our ability to support startups and drive innovation. We look forward to working together to achieve our shared goal of fostering entrepreneurial success in the country,” said Eyad Albayouk of Flat6Labs.



Flat6Labs’ Seed Fund has invested in over 20 early-stage startups in Saudi Arabia, with an investment value exceeding $3.4 million (SAR 15 million) across sectors. Launched in Egypt in 2011, the Mena-focussed seed and early-stage venture capital firm manages a slew of seed funds with total assets under management more than $85 million. It also has country-specific seed programs across Lebanon, Egypt, UAE, Saud Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, and Tunisia.