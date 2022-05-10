Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Infrastructure
Infrastructure
By
Rivigo to raise $50-100 mn pre-IPO funding this year, plans to list in 2024
Photo Credit: VCCircle

Trucking logistics firm Rivigo plans to raise $50-100 million in a pre-IPO (initial public listing) round in 2022, and then take...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
OPEN APP