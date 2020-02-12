Retail inflation quickens in January; industrial output shrinks in December

India’s retail inflation accelerated to 7.59% in January, government data showed on Wednesday.

January inflation was higher than the 7.40% forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Industrial output

India’s industrial output contracted 0.3% in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output to rise 1.8%.

The cumulative growth in April-December over the corresponding period of the previous year was 0.5%, the data showed.