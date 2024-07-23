Budget 2024: New jobs schemes and other top highlights
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Economy
  • Budget 2024: New jobs schemes and other top highlights

Budget 2024: New jobs schemes and other top highlights

By TEAM VCC

  • 23 Jul 2024
Budget 2024: New jobs schemes and other top highlights
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves her office to present the union budget on July 23. | Credit: Reuters

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled the Union Budget for 2024-25, proposing to lift spending to create jobs and making several changes in taxation rules.

The government will allocate Rs 2 trillion ($24 billion) for job creation over the next five years, Sitharaman said in her speech while presenting the first post-election budget. 

Here are the highlights of the budget:

Advertisement

Taxation

•    Proposes to reduce the rate of income tax chargeable on foreign companies to 35% from 40% 

•    Short-term gains tax on select assets raised to 20% from 15%

Advertisement

•    Long-term capital gains tax on all assets raised to 12.5% from 10% 

•    Classification of long-term tweaked – listed assets held for over one year to be long-term and unlisted to be held for two years for being classified as long-term 

•    Personal income tax slabs revised – Rs 7-10 lakh bracket subject to 10% tax; Rs 10-12 lakh will pay 15% and income of or above Rs 15 lakh to pay 30% 

Advertisement

•    TDS on e-commerce operators to be cut to 0.1% from 1% 

•    Customs duties on gold, silver cut to 6% from 15%

Startups

Advertisement

•    Angel tax for all asset classes abolished 

•    Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund for spacetech sector 

Job creation

Advertisement

•    Budget proposes to allocate Rs 2 trillion for job creation over 5 years

•    Allocates Rs 1.52 trillion for agriculture and allied sectors

•    To launch three schemes for employment-linked incentives

Economy

•    Fiscal deficit lowered to 4.9% from 5.1% (interim budget); govt aiming to hit the 4.5% mark by next year

•    FY25 capex continues to be pegged at Rs 11.11 trillion (3.4% of GDP) 

•    FY25 tax receipts seen at Rs 32 trillion

•    Credit support to small and medium businesses during the stress period

•    Proposal to build 12 industrial parks under National Industrial Corridor Development Programme 

•    Proposes to increase small Mudra loans to Rs 20 lakh for small and medium businesses

•    To allocate Rs 15,000 crore as special financial support through multilateral development agencies to Andhra Pradesh

Rural Development

•    Provision of Rs 2.66 trillion ($32 billion) for rural development

•    Proposes state aid for 30 million affordable housing units in urban and rural areas

Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2024

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Budget 2024: How capital gains tax changes, scrapping indexation benefit affect PE/VC funds

Economy

Budget 2024: How capital gains tax changes, scrapping indexation benefit affect PE/VC funds

Budget 2024: Startups get a boost as govt scraps angel tax

Economy

Budget 2024: Startups get a boost as govt scraps angel tax

Budget 2024: Govt lowers fiscal deficit target to 4.9% of GDP for FY25

Economy

Budget 2024: Govt lowers fiscal deficit target to 4.9% of GDP for FY25

Budget 2024: Something for everyone and a few surprises

Economy

Budget 2024: Something for everyone and a few surprises

Budget 2024: New jobs schemes and other top highlights

Economy

Budget 2024: New jobs schemes and other top highlights

India's GDP likely to grow 6.5-7% in 2024-25: Economic Survey

Economy

India's GDP likely to grow 6.5-7% in 2024-25: Economic Survey

Advertisement