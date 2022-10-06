ResultsCX acquires Bulgaria’s 60K to expand Europe, UK ops

In a bid to expand its operations in the UK and Europe, customer experience management (CXM) firm ResultsCX, on Thursday, announced the acquisition of Bulgaria-based CXM player 60K for an undisclosed amount. The company also opened its European region headquarters in London.

“As companies seek to improve their customer experience, increase revenue and lower costs, especially during these highly inflationary and uncertain economic times, this acquisition will help us better meet their needs,” Rajesh Subramanium, the chief executive officer of the CXM company said.

“The broader South eastern Europe region is fast emerging as an attractive near-shore location for UK and European companies due to its advanced technology infrastructure, well-educated and multi-lingual workforce and highly competitive cost base,” Siddharth Parashar, managing director of ResultsCX in Europe added.

Florida-based ResultsCX caters to clients, including some Fortune 100 and 500 companies, in the health insurance, media, telecommunications, retail, technology, and financial services industry, among others.

While the company largely operates in key geographies including US and Asia, it expanded its footprint in Latin America in March by setting up a contact centre in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. It had also announced its plans to hire and train 400 permanent contract employees to offer services on behalf of a Fortune-50 healthcare insurance client.

Founded in 1990, the CXM company’s key offerings include actionable analytics, contact centre as a service (CCaaS), and its SupportPredict AI-powered digital experience platform, aimed at offering an omni-channel and resolution-centered customer experience.

The firm was acquired by India-focused private equity firm, ChrysCapital in October last year from middle market PE player One Equity Partners. It had said that ChrysCapital’s experience in technology made the private equity firm a suitable buyer for ResultsCX, which has also made several investments in artificial intelligence and digital customer experience solutions to power its operations.

The CXM company has over 20,000 employees across North America, the UK and Europe, India, and the Philippines, and hubs in over 20 locations globally.

While 60K, founded in 2008, offers CXM services to clientele in the UK, Europe, and America, operating in the media and entertainment, digital commerce and retail, travel, industries. The company employs over 1,300 people.

