Reshamandi in a soup over debt repayments amid fresh funding plans

Premium Mayank Tiwari, co-founder at ReshaMandi

Natural fibre supply chain startup Reshamandi is understood to be grappling with fundraising amid delayed debt repayments, in what may be deemed choppy waters for the company. The business-to-business (B2B) startup, run by Shapos Services Pvt. Ltd has delayed repaying dues of over $36 million (Rs 300 crore) by 30-40 days, ......