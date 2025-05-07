ReNew Energy's JV with Nasdaq-listed Fluence makes little headway
ReNew Energy's JV with Nasdaq-listed Fluence makes little headway

By Aman Malik

  • 07 May 2025
ReNew Energy's JV with Nasdaq-listed Fluence makes little headway
Credit: Reuters

A three-year-old joint venture between Indian renewable energy company ReNew Energy and Nasdaq-listed Fluence Energy Inc, a provider of energy storage products and services, has failed to get off the ground, at least four industry executives told VCCircle.   The equal joint venture, which ReNew and Fluence announced in January 2022 to cater to the energy storage market in India, has been no discernable movement on the ground, the people said, ......

