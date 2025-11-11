ReNew Energy bags financing from offshore investor for wind-solar hybrid project

Premium
Green energy company ReNew Energy Global Plc is raising fresh capital from a marquee global investor, as it looks to develop a hybrid solar-wind project and integrate it with a battery storage system, VCCircle has gathered. The development comes just months after the company snagged $100 million in equity capital from ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.