ReNew Energy bags financing from offshore investor for wind-solar hybrid project
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • ReNew Energy bags financing from offshore investor for wind-solar hybrid project

ReNew Energy bags financing from offshore investor for wind-solar hybrid project

By Aman Malik

  • 11 Nov 2025
Premium
ReNew Energy bags financing from offshore investor for wind-solar hybrid project
Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman & CEO, ReNew | Credit: ReNew

​Green energy company ReNew Energy Global Plc is raising fresh capital from a marquee global investor, as it looks to develop a hybrid solar-wind project and integrate it with a battery storage system, VCCircle has gathered. The development comes just months after the company snagged $100 million in equity capital from ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

MAIA Estates secures $13.5 mn from Arnya for new residential project

Infrastructure

MAIA Estates secures $13.5 mn from Arnya for new residential project

Brookfield-backed Clean Max, Investcorp-backed NephroPlus get SEBI nod for IPOs

Healthcare

Brookfield-backed Clean Max, Investcorp-backed NephroPlus get SEBI nod for IPOs

WeWork India quarterly profit tumbles as tax gain fades

Infrastructure

WeWork India quarterly profit tumbles as tax gain fades

Premium
CapitaLand plans India green energy platform, to diversify real estate portfolio

Infrastructure

CapitaLand plans India green energy platform, to diversify real estate portfolio

Premium
Actis taps offshore LP for new energy fund with Asia mandate

Infrastructure

Actis taps offshore LP for new energy fund with Asia mandate

IPO-bound Emmvee Photovoltaic bets on India's solar boom with $625.75 mn expansion

Infrastructure

IPO-bound Emmvee Photovoltaic bets on India's solar boom with $625.75 mn expansion

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW