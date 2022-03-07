Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Reliance Retail-backed Dunzo to scale up its dark stores network to 200 by year end
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Delivery startup Dunzo, which raised $240 million in January in a round led by Reliance Retail, plans to scale up its business...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT