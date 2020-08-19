Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in e-pharmacy Netmeds

Reliance Industries Ltd’s retail unit has purchased a majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds for Rs 620 crore ($83 million) in cash, as the energy-to-telecom conglomerate continues to ramp up its digital services business.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd will acquire a 60% stake in Vitalic Health Pvt. Ltd. and 100% direct ownership of its units, collectively known as Netmeds, the energy-to-telecom conglomerate said in a statement.

The announcement comes just days after e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. started an online medicine delivery service in India. Walmart Inc.-owned Flipkart, too, has been looking to enter the e-pharmacy segment.

RIL, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has been rapidly expanding its digital services business and has raised more than $20 billion for unit Jio Platforms Ltd since April from investors including Facebook Inc. and Google.