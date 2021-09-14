Redington\'s subsidiary Arena to acquire Turkish arm of US-based Brightstar Corp

Redington, a supply chain solutions company, will buy Brightstar Turkey through its step-down Turkey subsidiary Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS.

Redington’s subsidiary will acquire 100% of Brightstar Turkey for $35 million (Rs 257.7 crore).

Brightstar Corp, a US-based device lifecycle management services provider, will sell its subsidiary for a tenth of the unit’s annual revenue. In 2020 the company’s Turkish arm reported $342 million in revenue versus $430 million in 2019.

Currently, Brightstar Turkey's operations primarily consist of value-added distribution of leading brands of smartphones, devices, consumer electronics, and accessories to telecom operators.

Redington said that the acquisition of Brightstar Turkey could deliver significant strategic value.