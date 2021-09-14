Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Redington\'s subsidiary Arena to acquire Turkish arm of US-based Brightstar Corp
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Redington, a supply chain solutions company, will buy Brightstar Turkey through its step-down Turkey subsidiary Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS.  

Redington’s subsidiary will acquire 100% of Brightstar Turkey for $35 million (Rs 257.7 crore).  

Brightstar Corp, a US-based device lifecycle management services provider, will sell its subsidiary for a tenth of the unit’s annual revenue. In 2020 the company’s Turkish arm reported $342 million in revenue versus $430 million in 2019. 

Currently, Brightstar Turkey's operations primarily consist of value-added distribution of leading brands of smartphones, devices, consumer electronics, and accessories to telecom operators. 

Redington said that the acquisition of Brightstar Turkey could deliver significant strategic value.

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...