facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Real Time Angel Fund cranks up corpus for maiden fund

Real Time Angel Fund cranks up corpus for maiden fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 24 Apr 2023
Premium
Real Time Angel Fund cranks up corpus for maiden fund
Credit: 123RF.com

Early-stage investor Real Time Angel Fund (RTAF), a backer of companies like online marketplace MyMandi and SaaS platform TransportSimple, has announced an upsize of its maiden fund launched in October last year with an initial target size of Rs 100 crore.  The Sebi-registered sector agnostic angel fund has increased its corpus ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Premium
Exclusive: Amethis to bet on Ninety One-backed firm from new pan-Africa PE fund

TMT

Exclusive: Amethis to bet on Ninety One-backed firm from new pan-Africa PE fund

Premium
Exclusive: Sanlam PE set for another South Africa buyout from mid-market fund

Consumer

Exclusive: Sanlam PE set for another South Africa buyout from mid-market fund

HDFC Bank acquires stake in Singapore-based PE fund manager

Finance

HDFC Bank acquires stake in Singapore-based PE fund manager

Premium
Encourage Capital picks up stake in MSME lender

Finance

Encourage Capital picks up stake in MSME lender

Ipca Labs may shell out up to $225 mn for majority stake in Unichem

TMT

Ipca Labs may shell out up to $225 mn for majority stake in Unichem

Premium
Canada's OMERS plans platform deal to bid for smart meter tenders

Infrastructure

Canada's OMERS plans platform deal to bid for smart meter tenders