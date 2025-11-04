Real Asset Investment Summit: Redefining India’s Next Decade of Real Asset Growth

India stands at a pivotal juncture in its economic development, with real assets spanning infrastructure, real estate, energy, and other physical capital emerging as key enablers of long-term growth and resilience. Reflecting this growing importance, the inaugural VCCircle Real Asset Investment Summit 2025 convened hundreds of delegates, uniting family offices, investors, developers and asset managers for a day of strategy, insight, and high-impact networking.

With over 30 expert speakers across 14 sessions, the summit explored opportunities, risks, and innovations shaping India’s real asset ecosystem. It provided a dynamic platform for public-private collaboration, catalyzing dialogue that will help shape the sector’s next phase of growth.

Key Takeaways from the Summit

The Real Asset Investment Summit 2025 offered a panoramic view of India’s evolving real asset landscape, spotlighting emerging opportunities, structural reforms, and sustainability imperatives driving investment decisions.

Sessions such as “Transport Infrastructure: Riding on Privatisation Wave” and “Industrial Logistics: A Dark Horse” explored how India’s privatisation drive and logistics expansion are reshaping its physical backbone, evaluating investor sentiment, evolving business models, and the growing appeal of Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets. The “Climate Policy Brief: Green Energy and Infrastructure” highlighted India’s renewable energy push through initiatives like the National Solar Mission and FAME scheme, underlining the importance of public-private partnerships and green financing in building sustainable assets. Meanwhile, “Blending the Real Assets Opportunity: REIT & InvIT” and “Proptech: What Next?” shed light on how REITs, InvITs, and emerging proptech models are unlocking liquidity, enhancing transparency, and driving innovation across real estate and infrastructure investments.

Guided by leading voices from institutional investors, fund managers, and family offices, the discussions helped delegates better evaluate, structure, and optimize investments—offering a clear perspective on where the sector is headed and how to participate in India’s next growth wave.

Industry Leaders Who Defined the Discussions

The summit’s impact was amplified by the diversity and depth of expertise on stage. Leaders from infrastructure funds, REITs, InvITs, and energy transition platforms shared insights on capital deployment, regulation, and sustainability.

Notable speakers included Ankur Gupta , Deputy CIO & Head, Asia Pacific and Middle East, Brookfield; Abhishek Poddar , India Country Head, Macquarie Group; Subahoo Chordia , CEO, EAAA Alternatives; and Ramesh Nair , MD & CEO, Mindspace REIT—each contributing a nuanced understanding of India’s evolving real asset ecosystem.

Partners in Success

The success of the Real Asset Investment Summit 2025 was strengthened by the valuable support of its partners: Godwitt Construction , EAAA Alternatives , and Saraf and Partners Law offices . Their collaboration underscored a shared commitment to advancing India’s real asset ecosystem and fostering constructive industry dialogue. Through their partnership, the summit delivered richer insights, stronger industry participation, and a platform that truly reflected the collaborative spirit driving India’s infrastructure and real asset transformation.

Fostering Collaboration and Long-Term Impact

Beyond structured sessions, the summit encouraged dialogue through interactive networking breaks. Delegates connected across investor classes and sectors, spanning institutional investors, family offices and developers; thereby, laying the groundwork for collaborations that could translate into future investments and strategic alliances.

Setting the Agenda for the Future

As India accelerates toward a $5 trillion economy, real assets will remain central to its structural transformation. The summit underscored that investment in infrastructure, energy, and physical capital is not only a pathway to long-term returns but also a mechanism to drive inclusive and sustainable growth.

By combining strategic sessions, high-level participation, and meaningful networking, the summit created a roadmap for actionable insights, partnerships, and investment strategies. As the real asset landscape continues to evolve, forums like the Real Asset Investment Summit 2025 will remain critical in shaping India’s next decade of economic and investment growth.

Upcoming events, including the Limited Partners Summit Dubai and Healthcare Summit, will continue to foster meaningful dialogue across sectors, highlight evolving investment opportunities, and explore innovative strategies and market trends that are shaping the future of capital deployment, sustainable growth, and long-term value creation.

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

