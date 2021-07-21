Real estate services firm Colliers ropes in ex-JLL India country head as local CEO

Ramesh Nair, who quit as country head and chief executive officer of JLL India early this year, has joined real estate services and investment management company Colliers as CEO for India and managing director, market development for Asia.

Nair had joined JLL in 1999 and rose through the ranks. He has experience across asset classes and markets, and has advised domestic and multinational owners, investors and occupiers. Based in Mumbai, he will partner Sankey Prasad, chairman and managing director of Colliers in India, to lead the business.

“His experience and leadership skills will be particularly relevant to our clients in the region and around the world as they seek opportunities in the post-Covid economy,” John Kenny, chief executive officer of Colliers Asia Pacific, said.

Nair will be responsible for adding value beyond the boundaries of India and developing services, expanding client relationships and attracting professionals to the company.

“The Colliers business in India has grown significantly in the last few years, and we have accelerated our growth plans in this exciting economy. Our unparalleled focus on providing outstanding client outcomes remains at the forefront of our success,” said Prasad.

“I am impressed by Colliers’ strategic acquisitions including India’s leading project management firm Synergy and thrilled to be a part of this growth story. Colliers’ decentralised operating model, enterprising culture, service excellence mindset and global brand make me excited about what we can achieve for our clients in India and Asia,” said Nair.