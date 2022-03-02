RD Retail India Private Limited raises $7 Mn from Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd

The company has already expanded its operations in Asia, Africa & America and also has a good strength of manpower & channel partners in these continents.

The Company will use the funds to expand and scale its operations to semi urban and rural areas by onboarding more Brands and SKUs, and assisting them in market penetration, sales growth and ensuring overall revenue growth for the company.

Founded in 2013, RD Retail India Private limited is dealing in general and modern trade along with e-commerce trade, having experience in handling government owned chain of stores (Super Bazar) and privately owned stores (6 Ten stores). The company is currently serving over 500 stores, having 100+ brand and 15000+ SKUs in their portfolio in F&B and FMCG Category.

Founder & CEO, Deepak Garg, said, “The mission is to build a robust supply chain and distribution network which will assist SME industry, and other small and Big FMCG brands, to penetrate in North India (both Urban & Rural markets) and also overseas (like Asia, Africa USA and Canada) to get the best visibility, product launch, sales and business growth. The company is having energetic team of 50+ experienced people which is handling modern trade, SAMT, rural and urban markets in North India”

Commenting on the development, Piyush Gupta, Group CFO from Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd., said, “We are extremely excited to partner with RD Retail India Private Limited in its mission of supporting brand owners and retailers through its pioneering technology and extensive network. The Company has carved out a unique spot for itself with its efficient and technology based supply chain management within India’s FMCG Retail ecosystem. The company has demonstrated good financial performance by scaling revenue and maintaining profitability. We are excited to partner with the company in its growth journey," said Piyush Gupta, Group CFO & CEO Strategic Investments of the HT group.

Commenting on the transaction, Ankur Goel, Founder & CEO of Skwerup Capital Partners (Skwerup.com) and deal advisor to this transaction said, “RD Retail India Private limited is pioneering in FMCG space by rationalising supply chain & distribution network which helps new & upcoming brands in fast market penetration, in saving significant cost for gaining market access, and scale-up fast with well distributed supply chain both in India & Overseas. The media investment will help RD Retail scaling up fast in expanding its operations and onboarding more brands & SKUs in near future”.

