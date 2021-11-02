RBI committee suggests ARCs to be allowed as resolution applicants with AIFs

Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) will now be allowed to participate as resolution applicants in the bankruptcy and insolvency process, a committee of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recommended.

In a report released on Tuesday, the committee said that ARCs can act as resolution applicants only in the role as security receipt (SR) trustees or through alternate investment funds (AIFs) promoted by them.

"In order to enhance ARCs’ ability to be a prime vehicle for resolution, they may be allowed to participate in IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) as a Resolution Applicant either through their SR trust or through the AIF sponsored by them. This is subject to the condition that AUM (assets under management) by the ARC acquired through AIF and IBC should not together exceed the AUM acquired via SR issuance at any time," the report said.



It added, "In order to broaden the investor base of SRs, the list of eligible qualified buyers may be further expanded to include HNIs with minimum investment of Rs 1 crore, corporates (Net Worth: Rs 10 crore & above), NBFCs/ HFCs which are not yet notified as FIs, trusts, family offices, pension funds, distressed asset funds with the condition that (a) defaulting promoters should not be gaining access to secured assets through SRs and (b) corporates cannot invest in SRs issued by ARCs which are related parties as per SEBI definition."

Several players such as Aditya Birla ARC, SSG-backed ACRE, Blackstone-backed IARC are already investing through this route.

An ARC acquires stressed or non-performing assets (NPAs) from banks and financial institutions at a discounted price against cash and security receipts (SRs). The ARCs help turnaround the assets for a management fee and the banks can then redeem the SRs at market value.

The Committee recommends that SEBI may extend the exemption from open offer requirements, for invocation of pledge, to ARCs in line with by banks or public financial institutions.

Further, SEBI may also modify the explanation of ‘lenders’ to include ARCs.

It also recommended that the Government of India may look into the matters of tax provision where The concessional tax regime of 5% existing for taxability of income arising to FPIs and other non-residents (on Government securities, corporate bonds, ECB, etc.), may be also provided for interest income earned by FPIs from investment in SRs.

Also, it may be clarified that any upside arising as business income may be taxed at the rate of 20%, RBI said.

Other key recommendations are mentioned below in the report.

Under the chairmanship of former RBI Executive Director Sudarshan Sen, in April this year, the central bank has set up a six-member committee to review the working and business models of ARCs. https://www.vccircle.com/central-bank-sets-up-committee-to-review-arcs-role/

Since then, the Committee has submitted its report and the same is being placed on the RBI website for comments of stakeholders and members of the public by December 15.

The committee was set up against the backdrop of the government-backed National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) which will purchase large stressed assets of Rs 500 crore and above.

It also came after the resolution of distressed assets under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) hit a stumbling block in August 2020 with the central bank rejecting UV Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd’s bid to acquire Aircel Ltd’s assets.

The RBI had nixed the Delhi-based ARC’s resolution plan on the grounds that the SARFAESI Act doesn’t allow an ARC to acquire another company. SARFAESI is short for Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest. The 2002 law allows banks to auction defaulters’ assets to recover loans.

Some of the other recommendations are as below: