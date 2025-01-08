RAS Luxury Skincare, BrainSight AI, Culture Circle, Sieger get funding

(From left) Suramya Jain, Sangeeta Jain and Shubhika Jain, co-founders, RAS Luxury Skincare

Skincare brand RAS Luxury Skincare, fashion accessories platform Culture Circle, electric vehicle battery provider Sieger Technologies and deep-tech neuroscience startup BrainSight AI have raised early-stage funding, the companies said Wednesday.

Skincare brand RAS Luxury Skincare has raised $5 million in a Series A funding round led by Unilever’s investment arm, Unilever Ventures. Amazon’s Smbhav Venture Fund also joined the company’s cap table.

Existing investors, including Sixth Sense Ventures and angel investors such as Keki Mistry’s family, participated in this round as well.

Founded in 2017 by Shubhika Jain, Suramya Jain, and Sangeeta Jain, RAS Luxury Skincare plans to utilize the fresh capital to expand its retail footprint, focusing on exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and shop-in-shop retail.

Other areas of investment include talent acquisition, R&D for new product lines, branding and marketing initiatives, and technology enhancements aimed at improving the customer experience.

Bengaluru-based BrainSight AI, a deep-tech neuroscience startup, has raised $5 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by IAN Alpha Fund, with participation from IvyCap Ventures, Silver Needle, and existing investors.

The funds will support BrainSight AI’s work on the diagnosis and treatment of complex brain disorders through its neuroinformatics platform, VoxelBox.

BrainSight AI collaborates with over 40 hospitals across India, particularly in neurosurgery and radiology departments, with a focus on brain tumor cases. The company is expanding its solutions to include neurological and psychiatric disorders.

The fresh funds will be utilized to scale operations in India, pursue FDA certification, expand to regions such as Africa and Southeast Asia, and invest in R&D, the company said.

Urja Mobility, an EV battery leasing solutions startup, has partnered with Sieger Technologies, a battery solutions provider. As part of the deal, Sieger is raising $1 million from Urja Mobility.

Urja Mobility has committed to leasing and deploying 2,500 batteries for electric vehicles, the companies said in a statement.

Sieger designs products for a wide range of applications, including defence, consumer electronics, telecom towers, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems.

Culture Circle has raised Rs 3 crore in angel funding through Shark Tank India. The investment comes from Snapdeal founder Kunal Bahl and OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal, who together acquired a 3% stake in the company at a valuation of around Rs 100 crore, per VCCircle estimates.

Founded in 2023, Culture Circle caters to Gen Z audiences by offering a curated collection of verified sneakers, streetwear, and fashion accessories, which it claims are available at the lowest prices.

The company plans to launch additional physical stores across India and expand globally, starting with markets such as the UAE, according to the company.

