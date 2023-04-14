Rapido backer AdvantEdge Founders to float third VC fund for mobility bets

Premium Kunal Khattar, Managing Partner at AdvantEdge Founders

Gurugram-based venture capital fund AdvantEdge Founders, which counts Samvardhana Motherson Group and Hero MotoCorp as its backers, is floating its third fund to back early-stage startups primarily in the mobility and electric vehicle segment, a top executive told VCCircle. The VC firm, founded in 2015 by a bunch of former entrepreneurs who work closely with the ......