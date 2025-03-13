Rangsons Aerospace bags funding from PE investor for organic, inorganic growth
By Prithvi Durai

  • 13 Mar 2025
Premium
Credit: 123RF.com

Rangsons Aerospace, a provider of defence and aerospace manufacturing solutions, has raised Rs 300 crore from private equity firm ValueQuest Advisors.   The Bengaluru-based company offers precision manufacturing services for the defence and aerospace sectors, including fluid distribution systems, heat exchangers, complex system integration and software for SATCOM and datalinks.  The company plans ......

