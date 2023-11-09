Rainmatter-backed Game Theory snaps up Matchday

Executives of Game Theory and Matchday

Sportstech startup Game Theory, which raised $2 million (Rs 16.6 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Nithin Kamath’s Rainmatter Capital last month, has acquired sports analytics startup Matchday.ai.

The Bengaluru-based company, which also counts WEH Ventures, Prequate Advisory, tennis player Rohan Bopanna and Balakrishna Adiga as its investors, said that the acquisition was effective as of October 28.

The company, however, didn’t disclose the financial details of the deal.

The primary objective behind this strategic move is clear: to accelerate the technology roadmap of artificial intelligence capabilities and computer vision to improve the real sports experience for users, Game Theory said in a statement on Thursday.

The acquisition allows Game Theory to integrate Matchday's technology into its next build, it added.

Founded by Sudeep Kulkarni, Saket and Sukrut Gejji, Game Theory uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to provide a gamified experience to users. The company also aims to provide a superior playing experience on-court/ on-field like automated scoring, game highlights and sports statistics.

With the acquisition of Matchday.ai, Game Theory aims to bring deep tech capabilities into the world of sports to improve the gameplay experience to sports enthusiasts of all skill levels.

“Matchday has developed incredible computer vision technology. The world’s top athletes have used it to help improve their game. Game Theory will now bring this technology to everyday players,” said Kulkarni.

“The sheer number of data points from actual gameplay that will now feed into this tech will be game-changing. This will also help us be able to deliver tech-enabled coaching, which was so far only for pro-sports. We can now not just identify micro improvements for casual real sports players but also function as a tech-first scout for building India’s future athletes,” he added.

On the other hand, Matchday.ai was co-founded by Ganesh Yaparla and Harsha Vardhan Komanna.

Prequate Advisory was the exclusive advisor on the acquisition.

