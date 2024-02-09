facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Quess Corp, GoDigit under the lens as Fairfax accused of manipulating asset values

Quess Corp, GoDigit under the lens as Fairfax accused of manipulating asset values

By Aman Malik

  • 09 Feb 2024
Premium
Quess Corp, GoDigit under the lens as Fairfax accused of manipulating asset values
Prem Watsa | Credit: Reuters

Two Indian companies—an outsourcing services provider and an insurance-technology unicorn—are at the centre of allegations made by an activist short seller, which has accused Indian-born Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-led investment and insurance firm Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH) of “abusive accounting.”  Activist short seller Muddy Waters said in a research paper that ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Quess Corp, GoDigit under the lens as Fairfax accused of manipulating asset values

Finance

Quess Corp, GoDigit under the lens as Fairfax accused of manipulating asset values

Premium
Elevation-backed advisory Dezerv floats fund of funds for private credit market

Finance

Elevation-backed advisory Dezerv floats fund of funds for private credit market

Premium
Green Frontier Capital's Sandiip Bhammer on challenges in climate investment and more

Finance

Green Frontier Capital's Sandiip Bhammer on challenges in climate investment and more

More Indian asset managers shift overseas business to GIFT City

Finance

More Indian asset managers shift overseas business to GIFT City

Apollo Global's Q4 earnings jump 31% on management fees, annuities

Finance

Apollo Global's Q4 earnings jump 31% on management fees, annuities

Premium
Actis taps LP for India financial services portfolio firm

Finance

Actis taps LP for India financial services portfolio firm

Advertisement