Quarterly LP commitments to Indian public market funds surpass PE-VC for first time

Pro
Limited partners (LPs), who have historically built a much stronger exposure to India-focused private equity, private credit and venture capital funds as against public market-focused alternative investment vehicles, switched sides in the three months ended December 31, 2024, and made a larger commitment to the latter for the first time ever. LP commitments to category III ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.