  • Quadria Capital set to finish returning first fund, eyes new vehicle's first close

Quadria Capital set to finish returning first fund, eyes new vehicle's first close

By Ranjani Raghavan

  • 28 Aug 2023
Quadria Capital set to finish returning first fund, eyes new vehicle's first close
Amit Varma, founder, Quadria Capital | Credit: Shah Junaid/VCCircle

Quadria Capital, a healthcare-focused investor, has started distributing the gains from its 10-year -old first fund, along with the principal, to its limited partners or investors. The process is anticipated to conclude by 2023-end. “We are in the process of returning the fund completely. There are two assets that are left... ......

