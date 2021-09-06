Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Healthcare
Healthcare
By 06 September, 2021
Quadria makes first exit from India portfolio as Reliance buys Strand
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Healthcare focused private equity firm Quadria Capital has struck its first exit from India portfolio facilitated by the acquisition...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...