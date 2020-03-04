Quadria Capital raises $595 mn for second healthcare PE fund

Singapore-based private equity firm Quadria Capital has closed its second fund at its maximum fund size of $595 million, it said on Wednesday.

The firm, which focuses on healthcare investments around South and Southeast Asia, said in a statement that the amount raised exceeded its initial $400 million target.

Investors in the Quadria Capital Fund II included global asset managers, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance, healthcare corporates and development finance institutions across the U.S., Europe and Asia. The firm did not give any further details about the investors.

Quadria has already invested in two healthcare companies through the new fund, one of which is AKUMS Drugs & Pharmaceuticals.

Another investment in the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology was made in partnership with the Mayo Clinic Network.

Quadria manages total active capital of more than $1 billion, it said, and has made more than 20 investments which have cumulatively treated over 17.5 million patients and managed 2,500 hospital beds.

Managing partner Dr Amit Varma said severe underfunding of public healthcare has hampered the sector's development.

"Countries in South and Southeast Asia are home to nearly a third of the world's population and shoulder almost half of the world's diseases burden. However, they receive just 5% of the global expenditure," Varma said.

Quadria said Asia's healthcare market is expected to reach $4.2 trillion in the next five years, exceeding the current combined value of those in the U.S. and Europe and growing at an annual rate of 12% versus 5% globally.

The firm's other investments include Indonesia's Soho Global Health, Malaysia's Lablink as well as India's Medica Synergie and Strand Life Sciences.