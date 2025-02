Qatar Investment Authority makes first bet from $1-bn VC fund of funds

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has backed a local venture capital firm that invests in growth-stage tech startups in the region, marking its first bet from its $1 billion VC fund of funds established last year. The Doha-headquartered wealth fund, which launched its first VC FoF last year to ......