Temple, Puresta, others bag funding; Capital-A, SanchiConnect to back three startups

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's wearable startup Temple, dermatology platform Puresta, circuit-design startup Tatvam AI, nail care brand nailinit, among other startups, have raised funding in various early-stage rounds, while Capital-A and SanchiConnect have committed funding to back three firms under their manufacturing accelerator programme Maxcel.

Temple

Deepinder Goyal's technology startup Temple has raised $54 million (about Rs 492 crore) in its first round of funding.

The round valued Temple at around $190 million on a post-money basis, Goyal said in a social media post. "Every investor in this round is a founder friend or early-stage Zomato investor who wanted in, whether or not Temple ever makes it to market," he said. More than 30 Temple employees participated in the round, he added.

Puresta has raised Rs 34 crore ($3.7 million) in a pre-seed round led by Spring Marketing Capital, with participation from Stride Ventures.

Launched as a full-stack dermatology platform, Puresta operates at the intersection of beauty and healthcare, driven by AI. The platform combines AI diagnostics, dermatologist-formulated products, clinical validation, and real-time progress tracking.

As part of its launch, Puresta acquired HealthQ Life Science Pvt Ltd, another dermatology platform, which operates the brands SKINQ and SKINQ Rx. The acquisition brings together clinical expertise and technology infrastructure to build a data-driven skincare platform designed for Indian skin, the company said in a statement.

Capital-A and SanchiConnect have together announced an investment of around Rs 27 crore for their manufacturing accelerator programme, Maxcel.

After evaluating more than 2,000 startups nationwide, Maxcel selected three firms, clean hydrogen systems startup Enerzi, aerospace components maker Misochain, and industrial automation startup Quintrans, in which it will invest.

Tattvam AI

Tattvam AI has raised $1.7 million (Rs 15.4 crore) in pre-seed funding led by Seedcamp, with participation from EWOR, Entropy Industrial Ventures, Concept Ventures, and semiconductor angel investor Stan Boland.

Founded by Bragadeesh Suresh Babu, Tattvam AI is building an AI system that deeply understands circuit structure and autonomously solves complex design tasks, thereby reducing chip development cycles. By automating key parts of the design process, Tattvam AI aims to make custom silicon more accessible to companies.

nailinit

nailinit has raised around Rs 2.5-3 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Nikhil Kamath's Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund (GCCF) and Marsshot VC, along with other angel investors.

The startup said the funds will be used to expand its distribution across quick commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels, strengthen community-led brand building, and accelerate product innovation.

Founded by Tanishq Ambegaokar and Shubham Singhal, nailinit combines product-led retail with a dedicated kiosk format at Jio World Drive in Bandra, Mumbai, allowing consumers to avail and discover the brand.

The Artment

Early-stage investment platform IAN Group, through its IAN Angel Fund, has invested in The Artment’s Rs 10 crore pre-Series A funding round. It also saw participation from other angel investors, the company said.

The company plans to use the fresh funds to accelerate product innovation, launch new categories, strengthen its supply chain and inventory capabilities, and invest in brand building and team expansion. The funding will also support its omnichannel growth strategy, including expanding its offline presence and scaling international sales through global marketplaces.

Founded by Aditya Agarwal and Aanchal Agarwal, The Artment is a digital-first home décor and furniture brand offering curated products for living spaces. It offers a wide range of mirrors, décor accents, furniture, lighting, storage solutions, and lifestyle essentials.

Wootzwork

Engineering and manufacturing solutions company Wootzwork has raised $6.6 million in a Series A round led by Z47, with continued participation from Nexus Venture Partners and AdvantEdge Founders, and the addition of Stride Ventures.

Wootzwork said the capital will be used to expand its global engineering and programme teams, support larger and more complex OEM programmes, and scale its manufacturing control systems across regions.

Founded by Karan Anand and Himanshu Uniyal, Wootzwork integrates engineering, precision manufacturing, and digitally-governed quality systems to deliver globally competitive manufacturing outcomes at scale.

