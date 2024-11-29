Public market veteran Sandeep Shenoy floats PE fund, ropes in key LPs
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Public market veteran Sandeep Shenoy floats PE fund, ropes in key LPs

Public market veteran Sandeep Shenoy floats PE fund, ropes in key LPs

By Aman Rawat

  • 29 Nov 2024
Premium
Public market veteran Sandeep Shenoy floats PE fund, ropes in key LPs
Sandeep Shenoy (left) and Shreyas Ravikumar, Samarsh Capital

Sandeep Shenoy, a seasoned public market investor with over 25 years of experience in equity markets and financial advisory, has launched a private equity fund focused on India’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs).    Shenoy, who previously served as executive director at Pioneer Investcorp Ltd for nearly a decade and focused ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Amplify Growth aims final close of inaugural debt fund by August 2025

Finance

Amplify Growth aims final close of inaugural debt fund by August 2025

Premium
Bain-owned Tyger Capital focuses on asset quality as AUM growth set to moderate

Finance

Bain-owned Tyger Capital focuses on asset quality as AUM growth set to moderate

Why PE investors are eyeing a bigger pie of India's financial services sector

Finance

Why PE investors are eyeing a bigger pie of India's financial services sector

Premium
Cash exits matter more to us than paper NAV: Multiples PE's Sankararaman

Finance

Cash exits matter more to us than paper NAV: Multiples PE's Sankararaman

Premium
PE-controlled multi-family office Credence prepares to roll out second fund

Finance

PE-controlled multi-family office Credence prepares to roll out second fund

What's the game plan of former Peak XV exec's secondaries VC firm?

Finance

What's the game plan of former Peak XV exec's secondaries VC firm?

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW