Public market veteran Sandeep Shenoy floats PE fund, ropes in key LPs

Sandeep Shenoy (left) and Shreyas Ravikumar, Samarsh Capital

Sandeep Shenoy, a seasoned public market investor with over 25 years of experience in equity markets and financial advisory, has launched a private equity fund focused on India’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Shenoy, who previously served as executive director at Pioneer Investcorp Ltd for nearly a decade and focused ......