facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Prolific angel investor Rajesh Sawhney’s GSF shown red signal for delayed VC fund

Prolific angel investor Rajesh Sawhney’s GSF shown red signal for delayed VC fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 01 May 2023
Premium
Prolific angel investor Rajesh Sawhney’s GSF shown red signal for delayed VC fund
Rajesh, Sawhney, founder and CEO, GSF

Rajesh Sawhney, the former president of Reliance Entertainment who entered the Indian startup ecosystem with an angel network and an accelerator program under the GSF banner, besides co-founding a food-tech startup himself, has been shown a red signal for a proposed but long delayed formal venture fund.   Sawhney, an active angel investor ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Premium
Prolific angel investor Rajesh Sawhney's GSF shown red signal for delayed VC fund

Finance

Prolific angel investor Rajesh Sawhney's GSF shown red signal for delayed VC fund

Premium
PE firm WestBridge Capital bumps up stake in private lender

Finance

PE firm WestBridge Capital bumps up stake in private lender

Grapevine: Tiger Global exits Freshworks; Cred's Shah taps GIC for new NBFC

General

Grapevine: Tiger Global exits Freshworks; Cred's Shah taps GIC for new NBFC

World Bank set to launch more robust, transparent business climate rankings

Finance

World Bank set to launch more robust, transparent business climate rankings

JPMorgan to buy out failed First Republic's assets

Finance

JPMorgan to buy out failed First Republic's assets

India factory activity hits four-month high in April on robust demand

Manufacturing

India factory activity hits four-month high in April on robust demand