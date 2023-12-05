Sixth Sense-backed ProcMart readies roadmap for inorganic growth

Premium Anish Popli, co-founder and CEO, ProcMart

Business-to-business marketplace ProcMart, which counts investors including venture capital firm Sixth Sense Ventures and IndiaMART’s chief executive Dinesh Agarwal amongst its backers, is ramping up its inorganic growth strategy, a top executive told VCCircle. The Noida-based startup, which is also in the process of raising its Series B capital, has allocated ......