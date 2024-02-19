facebook-page-view
Private credit must be part of LP portfolios: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 19 Feb 2024
Private credit must be part of LP portfolios: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit
(From left) BPEA Credit's Sandeep Adukia, Alpha Alternatives' Kaushal Biyani, Aastha of Argus Partners and Modulus' Rakshat Kapoor at LP summit

Private credit, an asset class which involves offering debt to companies via alternative investment funds, must be a key component of limited partners’ portfolios because of the prevailing high interest rates, senior industry executives said at VCCircle LP Summit 2024.   “The low interest rate scenario is now almost over. So, we ......

