Prime Venture Partners, Beenext bet on coaching institute-focussed WinUall

WinUall, a coaching institute-focussed edtech platform, has raised Rs 14.7 crore (about $2 million) in funding.

Bengaluru-based WinUall has raised this capital from investors including Prime Venture Partners and Singapore-based Beenext, as well as angel investors such as LivSpace founder Ramakant Sharma, it said in a statement.

WinUall, run by Kuzagan Technologies Pvt Ltd, going by VCCEdge, was set up in 2019 by Ashwini Purohit and Saurabh Vyas.

The company says its platform operates on a plug-and-play software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, allowing coaching institutes and tutors to fully digitise their business and teaching processes.

Tools the platform provides include class scheduling, batch management, attendance, live classes, online quizzes, and courses. It also provides insights into student learning patterns to suggest learning paths to tutors.

The company will use the capital it has raised to enhance its product capabilities and hire talent for its technology, artificial intelligence, product, and business development teams.

It is also planning to add more than 20,000 coaching institutes and reach over three million students across the country by the end of next year.

“The tutoring market is at a significant inflection point, and there are a lot of tutors who want to manage their own student interactions and develop an independent identity. WinUall is facilitating this by helping tutors & coaching institutes to go digital,” Prime Venture Partners managing partner Shripati Acharya said.

WinUall says it has so far on-boarded more than 3,700 coaching institutes to its platform, with over 5,000 tutors using its services.

Investors

Set up in 2012 by Acharya, Sanjay Swamy, and Amit Somani, Prime Venture Partners says it is often the first institutional investor in technology startups.

The firm is currently investing out of its third fund. The fund had made the close at $60 million initially in early 2018 but the corpus was later increased to $72 million after receiving more commitments from its Limited Partners. In August, it roped in Junglee.com and Helion Ventures co-founder Ashish Gupta to strengthen its investment team.

Some of Prime Venture Partners’ recent transactions include Gurugram-based Sunstone Eduversity, SaaS-based workforce management firm Zuper, health-technology firm Dozee, and digital transactions-focussed Recko.

Singapore-based Beenext, meanwhile, has invested in more than 70 Indian startups over the past five years. According to its website, the firm says it has made more than 180 investments across 17 countries.

Some of the recent bets it has made include financial technology firm Smallcase, human resources-technology startup Zimyo, edtech firm Terra.do, climate-technology company Blue Sky Analytics, and grocery delivery firm Milkbasket.

