Prime Venture Partners backs workforce management startup Zuper in ninth SaaS bet

Zuper Inc., which operates a software-as-a-service workforce management platform, has raised $1.1 million (Rs 8.07 crore) in a seed funding round.

This fundraising exercise has been led by Prime Venture Partners, whose portfolio includes companies such as health-technology firm Dozee, financial-technology based MoneyTap, and security startup MyGate.

Last month, Junglee.com and Helion Ventures co-founder Ashish Gupta joined the early-stage venture fund to strengthen its investment team. The bet on Zuper takes the total number of SaaS startups Prime Venture Partners has funded to nine.

Other participants in this round include Gunderson Dettemer and Gemba Capital, the United States- and Chennai-based Zuper said in a statement.

The company was set up in 2016 by Raghav Gurmani, Karthik Rao, and Vijay Narasiman. Its current chief executive officer is Anand Subbaraj, who joined the startup from Microsoft earlier this year.

Zuper says its mobile-first platform allows service businesses to modernise their operations and provide on-demand customer experience. Features include smart scheduling and dispatching, work order management, intelligence location services, Covid-19 compliance, and inventory and contract management.

It will use the capital raised in this seed round to grow and expand in regions including North America, the United Kingdom, and Southeast Asia. It is also seeking to expand its team across functions in the US and India.

“We formulated our hypothesis based on our own experiences with customer service and started reaching out to service businesses in different parts of the world to understand the relevance of the problem statement and saw the opportunity in hand,” Subbaraj said.

The company claims usage of its suite has resulted in significant benefits for customers, including a 50% increase in workforce utilisation and 35% reduction in service turnaround time.

Zuper is the latest startup in the SaaS sector to raise funding. Companies in the segment are using their stacks to address gaps within traditional ecosystems and introduce new products and services.