President calls India third largest startup ecosystem in the World

Credit: VCCircle

India has the third largest startup ecosystem in the World and educational institutions, especially universities and technical educational institutions, should take full advantage of India’s ecosystem, said President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

Addressing the 10th convocation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, the President said, “They should encourage their students for research and innovation. Their efforts will be an important contribution in making India a leading nation in the field of innovation and technology."

Talking about the environment created for investment and business by the UP Global Investors Summit 2023, she said that we should connect education with this favourable environment. “Our universities should develop themselves into a centre where new research is done for public welfare, a hub of Fourth Industrial Revolution, and an incubation centre for startups."

Advertisement

President Murmu added that Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar believed that it is the fundamental duty of a university to provide education to poor and needy people. “According to him, an educational institution should provide quality education to all without any discrimination. This university is doing work for the upliftment of SC and ST students by giving them 50% reservation."

She said that convocation is a very important occasion for the students. “I advise the students that whatever they want to become in life, they should start working for it immediately."

President Murmu further said that education and teaching are interconnected. “For the best education system, best teachers are required. Our promising students should give their valuable contribution in making the future of the country bright by adopting teaching as a profession."

Advertisement

She added that the students graduating today will progress a lot in life on the strength of education and knowledge. “But along with this, they should stay connected to our values and culture, only then can they live a meaningful and satisfying life. Strive for excellence always and whenever there is a crisis situation, think about finding a solution and treat it as an opportunity."

Share article on Leave Your Comments