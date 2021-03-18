Prescinto, Capital Quants, Vistas Media Capital raise funding

Prescinto, a solar energy software-as-a-service analytics and monitoring platform, has raised $3.5 million (around Rs 25.38 crore) in a seed funding round.

The round in Gujarat-based Prescinto was led by startup incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts, with participation from Inflection Point Ventures, Mumbai Angels, and LetsVenture.

In December last year, the company said it had raised an undisclosed sum from Venture Catalysts and Sarcha Advisors founder and managing partner Rohit Chanana as part of this seed round.

Prescinto, operated by Prescinto Technologies Pvt Ltd, was set up in 2016 by Puneet Singh Jaggi. The company says its artificial intelligence and Internet of Things-based platform helps increase solar power plant generation by around 7% at a cost of only 0.1% of revenue, leading to a 20-50 times return on investment.

It will use the capital it has raised to fund its international expansion with a focus on the United States, as well as further develop its intellectual property. The company has customers including Macquarie (Stride Climate Investments), Essel Infrastructure, and GMR.

Capital Quants Solutions

Capital Quants Solutions (CQS), a startup that utilises machine learning and natural language proficiency for analysing financial documents, has raised funding from NSE Data & Analytics Ltd.

NSE Data is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India. The two companies did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

CQS, operated by Capital Quants Solutions Ltd, says its platform helps in extracting and analysing structured information. It also builds machine learning models for extracting data from complex and unstructured financial documents.

NSE managing director and CEO Vikram Limaye said the bet on CQS is part of its programme of investing in fields including analytics, digital technology, robotics, security, and artificial intelligence.

“We are delighted to be an investee company of NSE group as we see a lot of synergies between what we are offering through our product FinStinct and the NSE Data’s business,” CQS founder Pravin Lal said.

Vistas Media Capital

Vistas Media Capital (VMC), a Singapore-headquartered media-focused investments company, has raised an undisclosed amount from industry veteran Sudesh Iyer.

Iyer is best known as co-founder of Sony Entertainment Television (SET Satellite Pte Ltd). Apart from this investment in VMC, Singapore-based Iyer has stakes in several businesses in the sector across the region.

He has also incubated several startups in areas such as healthcare, information technology, manufacturing, and logistics.

In a statement, VMC said it has plans to increase its exposure to India, while continuing to diversify into the North American and West Asian markets.

The firm and Iyer will also launch a movie fund that will focus on India before expanding to other Southeast Asian countries.