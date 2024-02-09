facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • PremjiInvest, Singapore's GIC invest in health products distributor

PremjiInvest, Singapore's GIC invest in health products distributor

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 09 Feb 2024
Premium
PremjiInvest, Singapore's GIC invest in health products distributor
Credit: 123RF.com

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and India’s PremjiInvest, the family office investment vehicle of technology services company Wipro Ltd’s founder chairman Azim Premji, have invested in a healthcare products distributor firm.  GIC, one of the most active wealth funds and private equity-style investors in India, and Bangalore-based PremjiInvest joined a bunch ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
PremjiInvest, Singapore's GIC invest in health products distributor

Healthcare

PremjiInvest, Singapore's GIC invest in health products distributor

Premium
OrbiMed to spin big returns from six-year-old India bet

Healthcare

OrbiMed to spin big returns from six-year-old India bet

Premium
How was ICICI Venture's exit move from firm it backed for second time?

Healthcare

How was ICICI Venture's exit move from firm it backed for second time?

Temasek sells minority stake in Manipal Hospitals to Mubadala, others

Healthcare

Temasek sells minority stake in Manipal Hospitals to Mubadala, others

Premium
Samara Capital in fray to invest in PE-backed contract drugmaker

Healthcare

Samara Capital in fray to invest in PE-backed contract drugmaker

Premium
Morgan Stanley PE, InvAscent in final leg to bet on pharma firm

Healthcare

Morgan Stanley PE, InvAscent in final leg to bet on pharma firm

Advertisement