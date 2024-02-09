PremjiInvest, Singapore's GIC invest in health products distributor

Premium
Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and India’s PremjiInvest, the family office investment vehicle of technology services company Wipro Ltd’s founder chairman Azim Premji, have invested in a healthcare products distributor firm. GIC, one of the most active wealth funds and private equity-style investors in India, and Bangalore-based PremjiInvest joined a bunch ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.