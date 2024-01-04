PremjiInvest, Asian PE firm to infuse more capital into manufacturing company

Premium
Indian investment firm PremjiInvest and an Asian private equity firm are planning to make additional investments in a local manufacturing company, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. PremjiInvest, the family office investment arm of Wipro founder chairman Azim Premji, is in an advanced stage of discussions to invest afresh in Bengaluru-based toymaker Micro Plastics Pvt. Ltd, the people said. Asia-focussed private equity firm ADV Partners will also likely participate in this round, they said. The two investors ......
