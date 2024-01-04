facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • PremjiInvest, Asian PE firm to infuse more capital into manufacturing company

PremjiInvest, Asian PE firm to infuse more capital into manufacturing company

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 04 Jan 2024
Premium
PremjiInvest, Asian PE firm to infuse more capital into manufacturing company
Credit: 123RF.com

Indian investment firm PremjiInvest and an Asian private equity firm are planning to make additional investments in a local manufacturing company, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.  PremjiInvest, the family office investment arm of Wipro founder chairman Azim Premji, is in an advanced stage of discussions to invest afresh in Bengaluru-based toymaker Micro Plastics Pvt. Ltd, the people said. Asia-focussed private equity firm ADV Partners will also likely participate in this round, they said.  The two investors ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
PremjiInvest, Asian PE firm to infuse more capital into manufacturing company

Manufacturing

PremjiInvest, Asian PE firm to infuse more capital into manufacturing company

Premium
Saudi SWF Public Investment Fund strikes first 2024 bet in MENA paper industry

Manufacturing

Saudi SWF Public Investment Fund strikes first 2024 bet in MENA paper industry

GIC-backed Amber Group acquires majority stake in Ascent Circuits

Manufacturing

GIC-backed Amber Group acquires majority stake in Ascent Circuits

Premium
Bain Capital brings new CEO for Porus Labs after buyout

Manufacturing

Bain Capital brings new CEO for Porus Labs after buyout

Premium
Pharma packaging firm Ansapack makes acquisition in folding carton business

Manufacturing

Pharma packaging firm Ansapack makes acquisition in folding carton business

Japan's Mitsui invests in electric commercial vehicle maker EKA Mobility

Manufacturing

Japan's Mitsui invests in electric commercial vehicle maker EKA Mobility

Advertisement