Practo elevates Siddhartha Nihalani as co-founder

Healthcare and diagnostics platform Practo has elevated long-time executive Siddhartha Nihalani as its co-Founder. Nihalani will focus on building products for Practo’s digital first surgery business under his new role.

He will also help in developing the company’s new product that will further its mission of providing quality and affordable healthcare to its customers.

Nihalani – who has been with the company since its inception - will be joining the other two co-founders, Shashank ND and Abhinav Lal, after the promotion, said a statement on Monday.

Nihalani began his professional journey with Practo straight out of college as a mechanical engineer from NITK Surathkal, where Shashank and Abhinav were his batchmates.

Together, we will lead Practo into the next phase, where healthcare is more inclusive, integrated, and safe, while living our shared values of trust, transparency and healthcare for all.” says Shashank ND, CEO and co-founder, Practo.

“We have expanded greatly across products and geographies in recent years, with major launches like Practo Prime, Health Plans and Practo Care Surgeries, all spearheaded by Siddhartha,” he added.

“We are glad that Practo has been a catalyst of change and made tremendous progress towards digitizing India’s healthcare journey. I have always believed in our collective vision and hope that in my new role, I’m able to fast-track the growth for the organization,” said Nihalani.

The VC-funded company connects health ecosystem together including patients, doctors, surgeons, clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, and diagnostics for its end consumers.

Practo is spread across over 20 countries, helping over 30 crore patients, by connecting them with over one lakh verified doctor partners.

In November last year, VCCircle reported that Pristyn Care is in talks to acquire Practo, two people familiar with the development said.