Powering India’s Plywood Revolution - Wigwam opens India’s largest Plywood Unit

One of the mammoth names in the plywood industry, Wigwam Ply, has recently registered yet another momentous milestone. This latest achievement comes by way of Wigwam establishing the largest plywood manufacturing facility in the country.

It is the latest addition to the Wigwam family of factories, bringing the total count to four - two handling the production of raw materials for plywood and the other two manufacturing plywood itself.

This new unit was inaugurated on August 28, 2025, in the KIADB Industrial Area of Chamarajanagar, Karnataka, and is sprawled across a massive 6.53 lakh square feet. The initial workforce is said to be around 250, which is estimated to cross the 1000 mark at 100% capacity. With a combination of imported and Indian state-of-the-art machinery and a highly productive output that hits 500 CBM per day at full capacity, this facility can easily be classified as the next big powerhouse of the construction industry.

Parent Company Savitri Woods started in 2003, but Wigwam came into the picture in October 2018 and officially started operations in April 2019. Since then, it has consistently been on an upward trajectory of progress. In the fiscal year 2026–2027, Wigwam is estimated to cross a turnover of around ₹ 725 crores.

The plywood domain in the country has usually been a cluttered one, with false promises, sub-standard products, and below-par design being common fixtures. There seem to be a lot of different names in the game, but very few that genuinely offer a product that feels genuine and technically sound.

Over the years, Wigwam has become a pioneer in the Indian plywood industry by carving a niche for itself - one that is centered around providing only the highest quality products to its consumer base. Wigwam is the first plywood brand in India to offer only calibrated plywood, and also the first to manufacture reconstituted veneers. It offers a wide range of products that are E0 certified.

For the uninitiated, when a plywood product has an E0 certification, it is official proof that the formaldehyde emissions are well within European and American standards. In other words, it is a safer and healthier choice - and when it comes to building a home, health and safety should be at the forefront of one’s wishlist.

Founded in and based out of Hoshiarpur, Punjab, Wigwam has now consolidated a strong pan-India presence. With a current annual turnover of around ₹300 crore, Wigwam is well on track to more than double that revenue over the next couple of years.

The continuing success of Wigwam can be attributed to a large family of contributors that includes a dedicated, multi-tiered workforce and a loyal base of customers, as some eagle-eyed social media users may have noticed. But when it comes to making the Wigwam dream a reality, the lion’s share of the credit goes to the visionaries behind the idea - founders Mr. Gopaal Bansall and Mr. Mukesh Goyal. They laid the foundation for this dream - not only to start a construction conglomerate from the ground up but to take it from a humble to beyond the seven seas. That’s the kind of accomplishment you don’t get to witness every day.

