Potato flakes maker Iscon Balaji Foods plans PE fundraise

Premium
Iscon Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd, a joint venture formed by the founders of Gujarat-based real estate developer Iscon group and snacks brand Balaji Wafers Pvt Ltd, is planning to raise its first institutional round of funding, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Ahmedabad-based Iscon Balaji, which makes potato flakes ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.