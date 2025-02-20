Potato flakes maker Iscon Balaji Foods plans PE fundraise
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Potato flakes maker Iscon Balaji Foods plans PE fundraise

Potato flakes maker Iscon Balaji Foods plans PE fundraise

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 20 Feb 2025
Premium
Potato flakes maker Iscon Balaji Foods plans PE fundraise
Neel Kotak, managing director, Iscon Balaji Foods

Iscon Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd, a joint venture formed by the founders of Gujarat-based real estate developer Iscon group and snacks brand Balaji Wafers Pvt Ltd, is planning to raise its first institutional round of funding, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.  Ahmedabad-based Iscon Balaji, which makes potato flakes ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Google close to picking sites in India for first retail stores outside US

Consumer

Google close to picking sites in India for first retail stores outside US

Onetab, NOTO Ice Cream snag early-stage funding for expansion

TMT

Onetab, NOTO Ice Cream snag early-stage funding for expansion

VC-backed pet treat brand Dogsee Chews bags Series B funding

Consumer

VC-backed pet treat brand Dogsee Chews bags Series B funding

Sofina leads The Whole Truth's Series C funding round

Consumer

Sofina leads The Whole Truth's Series C funding round

Premium
Kalaari Capital, DS Group double down on consumer bet as valuation jumps

Consumer

Kalaari Capital, DS Group double down on consumer bet as valuation jumps

Premium
Sirona founders buy back feminine hygiene brand from Good Glamm group

Consumer

Sirona founders buy back feminine hygiene brand from Good Glamm group

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW