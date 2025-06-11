Pontaq Ventures sets sight on third fund's final close, taps govt-backed firms as LPs

By Prithvi Durai

  • 11 Jun 2025
Premium
Prem Barthasarathy, founder and managing partner, Pontaq

Pontaq Ventures, a cross-border venture capital firm focused on the India-UK corridor, has secured investment commitments from Indian government-backed institutions for its third fund and aims to make its final close in coming months, a senior executive told VCCircle.  Founded in 2015, Pontaq specializes in facilitating technology startup investments between India ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.