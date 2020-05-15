Podcast: Michael Page’s Anshul Lodha on hiring trend at investment firms and more

A number of private equity firms and other alternative asset investors are still going ahead with their hiring plans despite an overall gloomy economic scenario because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anshul Lodha, a regional director at global recruitment consultancy Michael Page, breaks down the pattern across buy-side asset classes in this podcast with VCCircle.

Lodha says many firms are working at getting on board junior and mid-level executives, though they still want to meet senior-level executives in person before making the final decision.

Apart from PE firms, stressed asset investors are likely to see a spurt in hiring despite the talent crunch. Hedge funds may be the next big opportunity for executives, he says.

