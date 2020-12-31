Podcast: Kopykitab CEO on higher-education push to boost revenue and more

Education-technology firm Kopykitab says its focus is to operate as a one-stop destination for students in the higher education category, which has gained traction in recent months.

The company, set up by CEO Sumeet Verma and CTO Amit Shrivastava, raised capital earlier this month for expansion.

In a conversation with VCCircle, Verma talks about how this push will augment the company's student-centric approach, both through its own offerings as well as the partnerships it maintains with institutions.

Verma also talks about how the evolution of the larger ed-tech sector will take place, with mid-stage funding deals becoming more prevalent as companies begin to lay more emphasis on the end-to-end journey of a student.