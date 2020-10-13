Podcast: Inflection Point Ventures CEO on appetite for larger deals and more

Inflection Point Ventures, an angel network founded by senior finance professionals from startups such as Myntra and BookMyShow, has been actively making bets on startups since its launch in 2018. It has invested over Rs 100 crore across more than 35 startups.

Some of its recent bets include Internet of Things-based startup Eden Homes, e-sports content platform AFK Gaming, snack-focused cloud kitchen platform Samosa Party Foods and ed-tech startup Edvizo. In June, it also led an investment in Milkbasket, a rather late-stage bet for Inflection Point Ventures.

In this VCCircle Podcast, Vinay Bansal, founder and CEO, said the angel network has made 20 bets this year. A bulk of them came in the past six months as it backed a few more startups that saw tailwinds because of the coronavirus pandemic. He added that the network is seeing enough deal flow and expects to do 40-50 deals annually.

Bansal explained the thought process behind making a rather late-stage investment in Milkbasket and said that the angel network has an appetite for more such larger deals.

He also talked about potential strategic interest for its portfolio firms, valuations and how the angel network is dealing with its portfolio firms that are facing headwinds.